How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6 OVC) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena.
Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.
- Tennessee Tech is 8-5 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 28th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 72.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 73 the Screaming Eagles give up.
- Tennessee Tech has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 73 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tennessee Tech has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 79.5 points per game, compared to 64.7 per game in road games.
- The Golden Eagles are giving up 68.4 points per game this season at home, which is 9.2 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (77.6).
- At home, Tennessee Tech is averaging 2.1 more treys per game (9.8) than in road games (7.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in away games (33.6%).
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 91-89
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 64-45
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|2/4/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 82-80
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|2/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
