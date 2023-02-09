Thursday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 OVC) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6 OVC) at Hooper Eblen Arena features the Golden Eagles' Jaylen Sebree as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Hooper Eblen Arena

Hooper Eblen Arena Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Tennessee Tech's Last Game

In its most recent game, Tennessee Tech topped the Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, 82-80. Its leading scorer was Sebree with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Sebree 22 9 5 2 0 4 Brett Thompson 16 4 4 0 1 2 Tyrone Perry 12 4 1 1 0 3

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Sebree leads the Golden Eagles with 14.5 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also posting 2.3 assists.

Tyrone Perry puts up 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayvis Harvey puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brett Thompson posts a team-high 3 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44% from the floor and 45.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Erik Oliver puts up 7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)