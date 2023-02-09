Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-14) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-14) matching up at Gentry Complex in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-60 win for heavily favored Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lady Tigers suffered a 75-58 loss to Eastern Illinois.
Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee State 72, Southeast Missouri State 60
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lady Tigers beat the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on January 12 by a score of 71-67.
Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on November 27
- 74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on December 3
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' -140 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (323rd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Tennessee State is tallying 61.8 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (64.6 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 57.6 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee State is allowing 67.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 74.1.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Tigers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 62.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 64.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.