The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 C-USA) are home in C-USA play versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.

This season, Middle Tennessee has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 276th.

The Blue Raiders average just 1.2 more points per game (71.0) than the Hilltoppers allow (69.8).

Middle Tennessee has a 14-2 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Middle Tennessee scores 73.2 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.

In 2022-23 the Blue Raiders are allowing 12.9 fewer points per game at home (61.1) than away (74.0).

At home, Middle Tennessee knocks down 7.1 triples per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (6.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (32.2%).

