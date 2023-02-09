Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) going head to head against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Raiders suffered a 58-53 loss to UTSA.
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Kentucky 59
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings.
- Middle Tennessee has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Raiders are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14
- 89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12
- 65-41 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 19
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 55.0 per contest (23rd in college basketball).
- Middle Tennessee's offense has been worse in C-USA games this year, posting 70.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.6 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Raiders have performed better at home this season, posting 73.2 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Middle Tennessee has played better in home games this season, surrendering 49.9 points per game, compared to 58.5 away from home.
- The Lady Raiders have been racking up 69.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
