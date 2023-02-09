The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 C-USA) match up against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at E. A. Diddle Arena. Dayvion McKnight of the Hilltoppers and Teafale Lenard of the Blue Raiders are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

E. A. Diddle Arena Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Middle Tennessee's Last Game

Middle Tennessee was victorious in its previous game against the UTSA, 84-60, on Saturday. Jestin Porter led the way with 13 points, and also had four boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jestin Porter 13 4 1 0 0 2 Camryn Weston 13 6 2 1 0 1 Teafale Lenard 13 4 1 2 2 1

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

DeAndre Dishman is putting up a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 11.4 points and 2.3 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.

Lenard is posting 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 51.8% of his shots from the field.

Eli Lawrence is the Blue Raiders' top scorer (12.1 points per game), and he posts 1.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Camryn Weston is the Blue Raiders' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he posts 10 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The Blue Raiders get 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Elias King.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)