The Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Lady Toppers' 68.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 55 the Lady Raiders allow.

Western Kentucky is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

Western Kentucky has put together a 12-7 record in games it scores more than 55 points.

The Lady Raiders average 72.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.4 the Lady Toppers allow.

When Middle Tennessee totals more than 67.4 points, it is 14-1.

Middle Tennessee is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

Middle Tennessee Schedule