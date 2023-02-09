ASUN opponents battle when the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 3-9 ASUN) welcome in the Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 7-5 ASUN) at Farris Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

Lipscomb has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Bisons are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 147th.

The Bisons put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 82.0 the Bears allow to opponents.

Lipscomb is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Lipscomb is averaging 10.7 more points per game at home (79.5) than on the road (68.8).

At home, the Bisons concede 64.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 72.5.

At home, Lipscomb makes 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.7%) than away (34.0%).

Lipscomb Schedule