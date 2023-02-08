The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) are home in SEC play against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (34.3%).

Vanderbilt has an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Commodores sit at 90th.

The Commodores score 70.7 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 54.6 the Volunteers give up.

Vanderbilt has an 11-9 record when putting up more than 54.6 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Vanderbilt has fared better at home this year, putting up 71.5 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.

At home, the Commodores are surrendering 14.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than in away games (82).

Vanderbilt is sinking 8.3 treys per game with a 32.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.3% points better than it is averaging on the road (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

