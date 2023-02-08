Wednesday's game at Memorial Gymnasium has the Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) going head to head against the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 8). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-62 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Vanderbilt. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 134.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Tennessee -9.5

Tennessee -9.5 Point Total: 134.5

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Vanderbilt 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-9.5)



Tennessee (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Tennessee has gone 12-9-0 against the spread, while Vanderbilt's ATS record this season is 9-12-0. The Volunteers are 9-12-0 and the Commodores are 12-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 143 points per game, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Vanderbilt has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (160th in college basketball) and give up 54.6 per outing (first in college basketball).

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. It is recording 37.4 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.8 per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (4.9). It is shooting 32.2% from deep (278th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 21.9%.

The Volunteers score 93.6 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball), while allowing 70.6 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball action), 3.2 fewer than the 15.3 it forces on average (29th in college basketball).

