How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) are welcoming in the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) for a matchup of SoCon rivals at Greensboro Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.
East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.7% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, East Tennessee State has a 9-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 78th.
- The Buccaneers put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 62.8 the Spartans give up.
- East Tennessee State is 6-7 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State averages 69.7 points per game at home, and 67.4 on the road.
- At home the Buccaneers are allowing 68.5 points per game, 2.0 more than they are away (66.5).
- Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State makes fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.4), but shoots a higher percentage away (31.8%) than at home (31.0%).
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 73-64
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|2/1/2023
|Wofford
|W 77-52
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Samford
|L 73-62
|Pete Hanna Center
|2/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|VMI
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
