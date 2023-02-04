Saturday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC) and the Ole Miss Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with the slightly favored Commodores coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 138.5 over/under.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Line: Vanderbilt -4.5

Point Total: 138.5

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 71, Ole Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+4.5)



Ole Miss (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Vanderbilt has a 9-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ole Miss, who is 6-13-0 ATS. A total of 11 out of the Commodores' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Rebels' games have gone over. The two teams average 137.7 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Vanderbilt has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Ole Miss has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.6 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball and are giving up 72 per contest to rank 256th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt averages 33.6 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Vanderbilt makes 8 three-pointers per game (113th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (281st in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Commodores average 91.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (231st in college basketball), and allow 93.6 points per 100 possessions (272nd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Commodores commit 11 per game (71st in college basketball) and force 10.1 (341st in college basketball action).

