Saturday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-9, 7-5 C-USA) against the UTSA Roadrunners (7-17, 1-12 C-USA) at Murphy Athletic Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of the Blue Raiders, who are heavily favored. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Middle Tennessee should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 13.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 141.5 total.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Murphy Athletic Center Line: Middle Tennessee -13.5

Middle Tennessee -13.5 Point Total: 141.5

Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 77, UTSA 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (-13.5)



Middle Tennessee (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Middle Tennessee is 9-10-0 against the spread this season compared to UTSA's 7-12-0 ATS record. The Blue Raiders have an 11-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Roadrunners have a record of 10-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams put up 137.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Middle Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UTSA has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (107th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It is pulling down 30.4 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.5 per contest.

Middle Tennessee connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.3% from deep while its opponents hit 34.7% from long range.

The Blue Raiders rank 183rd in college basketball with 93.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 136th in college basketball defensively with 88.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Middle Tennessee has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (291st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (56th in college basketball).

