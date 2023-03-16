Bookmakers have given the Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) the 12th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

At 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 16, the Volunteers match up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the First Round. Tennessee comes into this matchup as a 11.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 135.5.

Tennessee NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2500 12th Bet $100 to win $2500 Pre-Tournament +3000 12th Bet $100 to win $3000 Pre-New Year +2000 10th Bet $100 to win $2000 Preseason +1400 5th Bet $100 to win $1400

Tennessee Team Stats

Tennessee has a +454 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. It is putting up 71.8 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball and is giving up 58.0 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee has a 23-7 record in games it was listed as favorites, and has yet to win (0-3) when listed as underdogs.

Tennessee has won only one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (1-1), but it has 22 wins in 28 games when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 4-4 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0

7-6 | 4-4 | 5-0 | 7-0 Tennessee has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven).

Tennessee has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Tennessee Players

The Volunteers' scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who contributes 12.9 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Olivier Nkamhoua's 5.0 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler's 5.4 assists per game.

Vescovi is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, knocking down 2.8 per contest.

Zeigler leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Jonas Aidoo collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Tennessee.

