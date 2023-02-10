Bookmakers have given the Memphis Tigers (18-6) the 28th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

Sunday's docket features a home matchup for the Tigers against the Temple Owls. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Memphis NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10000 Pre-New Year +8000 27th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Memphis Team Stats

Memphis has a +185 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. It is putting up 81.0 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and is allowing 73.3 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball.

This year, the Tigers have a 10-1 record at home and a 5-4 record on the road while going 3-1 in neutral-site games.

Memphis has 16 wins (16-2) when playing as favorites, with two wins (2-3) when listed as underdogs.

In AAC action, Memphis is 8-3. That's compared to a 10-3 record outside of the conference.

Memphis is undefeated (1-0) when favored by three or fewer points this season, and is 15-2 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Memphis Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-3 | Q2 Record: 4-3 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0

3-3 | 4-3 | 5-0 | 6-0 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Memphis is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Memphis has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, Memphis is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Memphis Players

Kendric Davis leads the Tigers in points and assists. He contributes 21.8 points per game while tacking on 6.1 assists.

DeAndre Williams paces Memphis with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Davis knocks down 1.7 threes per game to lead the Tigers.

Memphis' blocks leader is Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, who records 1.8 per game. Davis leads the team by averaging 2.1 steals an outing.

