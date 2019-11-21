NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University announced Thursday the school will be naming the playing floor at Curb Event Center in honor of former men’s basketball head coach Rick Byrd.

Byrd retired as men’s basketball coach at the end of the 2018-19 season after compiling a mark of 713-347 in 33 years at the school.

In addition, the university is establishing the Rick Byrd Endowed Scholarship.

“There are few individuals who have made a bigger impact for Belmont Athletics and Belmont University than Rick Byrd,” said Belmont Director of Athletics Scott Corley in a news release. “The naming of the court and establishing a scholarship in his name is the appropriate way to honor his legacy. It gives me great satisfaction in knowing that the Curb Event Center court will forever bear his name as a reminder of the incredible impact he has made on the Belmont community.”

A ceremony will be held at the Feb. 15 men’s basketball game against Jacksonville State at part of Belmont Homecoming 2020.

As part of Belmont’s We Believe campaign, all gifts and pledges made to the Rick Byrd Scholarship Endowment up to $1.5 million will be matched by the university through May 31, 2021. Click to make a donation.

“Rick Byrd’s name on this court should inspire every Bruin who competes here to demonstrate integrity, character and enthusiasm as they play,” said Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher in a news release.

A 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction candidate and Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Byrd led Belmont to national prominence in both NCAA Division I and NAIA. Byrd’s 805 career victories rank 12th all-time among NCAA Division I head coaches.

“I am very thankful to Belmont University for this recognition,” Byrd said in a news release. “I truly wish we could put the names of all the players – the ones who earned the wins and championships – on the court, but I gratefully accept this honor on their behalf. I cannot overstate how meaningful this is to me and my family.”