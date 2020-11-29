NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Belmont men’s basketball coach Rick Byrd has been selected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Sunday.
Byrd will join the late Len Bias (Maryland), David Greenwood (UCLA), Hersey Hawkins (Bradley), Jim Jackson (Ohio State), Antawn Jamison (North Carolina), Paul Pierce (Kansas) and coaching legend Tom Penders in the Class of 2021.
“It is really hard to express adequately my appreciation to the NABC and the College Basketball Hall of Fame committee for this most prestigious honor. The best I can do is say I am overwhelmed, humbled, and fell a great sense of gratitude to receive this ultimate recognition for those in our profession,” Byrd said in a news release. “Coaching basketball was all I ever wanted to do, and coaching basketball was all I did for 42 years. It was my life-long work to coach young men, and to be honored by my peers for doing something I loved is more than I could have dared to hope for. The game of basketball has given me far more than I could ever give back.”
The honorees will be enshrined in November 2021 in Kansas City, MO.
Byrd ranks 12th all-time among NCAA Division I head coaches with 805 career victories. He led Belmont to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and 17 conference championships in his final 14 years. Byrd also served as NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules’ Committee Chairman from 2013-15, whereby sweeping measures including the reduction of the shot clock, expansion of the restricted arc for block/charge calls and freedom of movement and pace of play were instituted.
Prior to Belmont, Byrd served as head coach at Lincoln Memorial University and Maryville College in East Tennessee.
“There are so many to thank for their part in this honor. My family, the Belmont University family, friends, fans and the many great coaches that I faced throughout the years who pushed me to improve my craft all have played a very significant role in my career. Much of the credit for this recognition is certainly due to the members of our coaching staff, as I was blessed with talented and loyal assistant coaches and support staff. Most importantly, however, this award was achieved because of the quality student-athletes I was honored to coach. This game is really about the players, and I was so fortunate to share many remarkable moments with these great young men over the past four decades. I hope each one of them know that this recognition has his name on it as well,” Byrd said in a statement.
