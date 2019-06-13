KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The city of Knoxville's beer board will be considering applications for beer permits for Thompson-Boling Arena and Neyland Stadium on June 18, according to next week's agenda.
The applications were submitted by Aramark.
On May 31, the Southeastern Conference announced a revision to its existing limitations on the availability of alcoholic beverages at its athletic events.
The policy is effective August 1.
The revised SEC policy on alcohol availability provided for each institution in the Conference to have the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues, subject to certain Conference-wide alcohol management expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.