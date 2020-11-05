NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Chicago Bears, who are set to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, have closed their facility after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
“This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today’s practice has been canceled and all meeting will be conducted virtually,” the team said in a statement posted on its website. “The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”
After learning Thursday that another player tested positive for COVID-19, we have closed Halas Hall and released the following statement:— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 5, 2020
The Titans had their game against the Steelers rescheduled after an outbreak of COVID-19 within their facility last month. Tennessee’s game against Buffalo was also delayed. The Titans have not reported any positive tests since the outbreak.
It's unclear how Thursday's events in Chicago will affect Sunday's game.
“We’ve been through this and we’ll continue to prepare as if we’re playing until we hear otherwise," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Thursday news conference.
#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Bears COVID situation:“We’ve been through this and we’ll continue to prepare as if we’re playing until we hear otherwise.”Titans supposed to host Bears on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/iFgmr8gYgl— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 5, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.