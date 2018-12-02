NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Auburn Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off for the first time ever at the 21st Annual Franklin Mortgage American Classic later this month in Nashville.
The game will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Nissan Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
Both teams fared well in regular season, so the game should be a good match-up.
Auburn was 7-5 in the regular season and 3-5 in the SEC.
Purdue's overall record is 6-6 and 5-4 in the Big 10.
This will be the fifth year in a row that an SEC team played in the bowl against an ACC or Big 10 contender.
Last year, Northwestern defeated Kentucky 24-23.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Purdue, Auburn, and their fans to the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl,” said Scott Tansil, Executive Vice President of Franklin American Mortgage Company. “Each year the Bowl has a tremendous economic impact on the city of Nashville and its surrounding areas, and we have no doubt these enthusiastic fanbases will continue this trend."
The Franklin Mortgage Music City Bowl has produced more than $300 million in direct economic impact for the City of Nashville since it was established in 1998.
