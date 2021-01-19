LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Ally Financial will be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in June, track and company officials announced on Tuesday.
Ally, a leading digital financial-services company and the primary sponsor of Alex Bowman and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, will be a NASCAR race sponsor for the first time with the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 20, capping a Father’s Day weekend triple-header of races. Tickets for the weekend are available to the general public.
The multi-year agreement links Ally and Nashville Superspeedway for future NASCAR Cup Series races as well as upcoming community and NASCAR fan events.
“We plan to make the Ally 400 a premiere event for NASCAR fans and the Nashville community this summer with great racing and some other fun surprises we’ll announce soon,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally, in a news release. “It wouldn’t be an Ally event if we didn’t ‘Do It Right’ by making a lasting impact through donations to support first responders – like those who saved so many lives in December’s bombing – and to an organization that has long provided necessary assistance to this community.”
Ally will donate $25,000 to Box 55 Association, which provides support for first responders, and $25,000 to the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, a civil rights and urban advocacy organization providing direct services that impact thousands of people in underserved communities across the state.
“We’re honored to team up with Ally for our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president, said in a news release. “Ally has heavily invested in NASCAR in recent years and given so much back to race fans with innovative contests and events. As we prepare to welcome America’s best drivers back to Middle Tennessee, we’re looking forward to working with Ally to present the best experience possible for our fans.”
