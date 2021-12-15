NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six Nashville Predators have been placed in the COVID-19 protocol.
The list includes Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron, Philip Tomasino, and defenseman Ben Harpur.
In addition to the players, the Predators said six people in its traveling party were also put in the COVID-19 protocol. That list includes Head Coach John Hynes, Assistant Coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards, and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok.
This announcement comes after the Predators' Tuesday game against Calgary was postponed due to COVID Protocol.
The Predators are scheduled to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.
