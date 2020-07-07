NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Major League Soccer announced the Nashville SC match against the Chicago Fire FC set for Wednesday in the MLS is Back Tournament has been postponed after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19.
Since arriving in Orlando, five Nashville SC players have received confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. Two of the players received the confirmed positive results during the weekend and three players received confirmed positive results on Tuesday night. Four other players have received inconclusive test results and require further testing.
MLS will continue to evaluate Nashville SC’s participation in the MLS is Back Tournament following the results of additional testing. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.
