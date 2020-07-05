NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five Nashville SC players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the MLS is Back tournament, according to a report from The Athletic.
Reporting with @samstejskal: Nashville SC has had five players test positive since arriving in Orlando on Friday, per sources. One upon arrival, four more since. Last four need to be confirmed by follow-ups.Nashville hasn’t trained since Tuesday. Set to play Fire on Wednesday.— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 5, 2020
Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic report five players tested positive since the club arrived in Orlando on Friday, the site of the tournament.
One player reportedly tested positive upon arrival and four more have tested positive since. The last four positive cases, however, need to be confirmed by follow-up tests.
Nashville SC has not practiced since Tuesday.
The team is scheduled to play against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in the MLS is Back tournament.
Nashville SC says the club has no comment at this time.
