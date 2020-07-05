Nashville Soccer Club logo
 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five Nashville SC players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the MLS is Back tournament, according to a report from The Athletic.

Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic report five players tested positive since the club arrived in Orlando on Friday, the site of the tournament.

One player reportedly tested positive upon arrival and four more have tested positive since. The last four positive cases, however, need to be confirmed by follow-up tests. 

Nashville SC has not practiced since Tuesday.

The team is scheduled to play against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in the MLS is Back tournament. 

Nashville SC says the club has no comment at this time. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.