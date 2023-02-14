Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Services of 2023

Free Psychic Reading Online 2023 (Accurate & Free Readings)

Free psychic reading online is a popular way for people to receive guidance and insight into their lives. Whether you're looking for answers about love, career, or any other aspect of your life, a psychic reading can provide valuable information and help you make important decisions. With the rise of the internet, it's easier than ever to talk with real psychics for free.

One of the biggest advantages of free online psychic readings is that it's convenient and accessible. You can receive a psychic reading from the comfort of your own home at any time of the day or night. This makes it easy to fit a psychic reading into your busy schedule.

Additionally, many online psychic sites offer a variety of different ways to connect with psychics, including phone, chat, and video. This means you can choose the method that works best for you.

There are a few things to consider when it comes to finding the best psychic sites for accurate free readings. First, look for sites that have a wide variety of psychic readers to choose from. This will allow you to find a psychic who specializes in the area you're seeking guidance in. Look for sites that offer free trials or introductory offers, so you can test out the service before committing to a paid reading.

It's also important to remember that psychic readings are not a substitute for professional advice or counseling. They should be used as a supplement to your own intuition and decision-making. When receiving an online psychic reading, it's important to keep an open mind and be willing to receive the information. With the right psychic and attitude, you can gain valuable insights and guidance to help you navigate life's challenges.

A free psychic reading online is a great way to gain insight and guidance into your life. With the right psychic, you can receive accurate, helpful information to help you make important decisions.

Whether looking for answers about love, career, or any other aspect of your life, a free online psychic reading can provide valuable information and help you make important decisions.

Just make sure to research the best psychic sites and keep an open mind when receiving the reading. With that in mind, here are the best free psychic reading online platforms!

Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Services of 2023

Psychic Source - $1/min readings and 3 mins FREE session (Trusted & Accurate)

- $1/min readings and 3 mins FREE session (Trusted & Accurate) Kasamba - Best Psychics for Free Chat or Phone Readings (3 Min FREE + 75% Off)

- Best Psychics for Free Chat or Phone Readings (3 Min FREE + 75% Off) California Psychics - $1/min reading session + FREE 5 Mins with PROMO code “ADD5”

- $1/min reading session + FREE 5 Mins with PROMO code “ADD5” Purple Garden - $10 FREE credit with any Reading

- $10 FREE credit with any Reading Keen Psychics - Affordable Psychic Readings by Experts (10 mins for $1.99)

Why Trust Us

Our online psychic reading review is trustworthy for several reasons. First, we have thoroughly researched and vetted each free psychic reading site before including them in our review. We have personally tried their services and have spoken with satisfied customers to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of their readings. Additionally, we have looked into the qualifications and experience of the psychics associated with each site.

We only recommend sites with a proven track record of providing accurate and insightful readings. Furthermore, our review is unbiased and honest, as we do not receive any compensation for promoting any particular site.

We simply want to provide our readers with the best possible options for obtaining a quality online psychic reading online.

1. Psychic Source - Best Free Psychics for Accurate Readings

Psychic Source is one of the most well-known and reputable online psychic reading websites, offering clients a wide range of services. They are known for their cheap psychic readings, making it affordable for people from all walks of life to access the guidance and insight of a psychic.

One of the key features of Psychic Source is their selection of phone psychics. They have a team of experienced and gifted psychics available for phone readings, allowing clients to receive psychic guidance from their homes. This also makes it easy for people who may be too shy to visit a psychic in person.

In addition to phone readings, Psychic Source also offers free psychic reading online through their chat service. This is a great option for people who prefer to communicate through writing or those looking for a more convenient option.

One of the best things about Psychic Source is that they offer psychic readings for free. New customers can take advantage of a special offer to get a free psychic reading online or over the phone. This is a great way to try out the service and see if it's right for you.

Psychic Source has a team of highly qualified and experienced psychics who specialize in different areas, such as love and relationships, career and finances, and spiritual growth. Their services include traditional psychic readings, mediumship, tarot card readings, and astrology. They offer readings through various methods such as phone, chat, and video.

They also offer new customers the opportunity to try their first online psychic reading for just $1 per minute. They provide a secure and confidential platform for individuals to connect with their chosen psychic, and they have a satisfaction guarantee so that customers can feel confident in their reading experience.

Psychic Source stands out for its rigorous screening process for selecting psychics, which includes background checks and testing for authenticity. They offer a wide range of psychic services, including tarot readings, horoscopes, and mediumship. Psychic Source also guarantees satisfaction, so customers can feel confident in their reading experience.

Additionally, the site offers a variety of ways to connect with a psychic, including phone, chat, and video, making it easy for customers to find the best psychic reader. They also offer many different types of readings, so it's easy to find the right fit. They also have a good reputation in the industry and have been around for over 25 years.

Generally, Psychic Source is a great choice for anyone looking for cheap psychic readings, phone psychics, or online psychic readings. They have a wide range of experienced and gifted psychics to choose from, and their free online psychic reading offer is a great way to try out the service before committing to a paid reading.

One of the downsides of Psychic Source is that, for some clients, the pricing could be higher than other psychic reading websites. They also offer a limited number of free minutes on the first call; some clients might find this insufficient. But the quality of their psychic readers and the accuracy of their readings are among the best in the market, so it's a good trade-off.

In conclusion, Psychic Source is a great option for affordable and accurate psychic readings. They offer a wide range of services, including phone readings, online chat readings, and even a free online psychic reading offer for new customers. The quality of their psychic readers is top-notch, and they have a great reputation in the online psychic reading community.

Services Rendered

Love and Relationships

Career and Finance

Life Path and Purpose

Tarot Reading

Spirit Guides and Angels

Past Lives and Karma

Astrology

Dream Interpretation

Clairvoyant and Intuitive Readings

Healing and Energy Work

Pet Psychic

Lost Objects and Loved Ones

Chinese Astrology and I Ching

Akashic Records Reading

Palmistry and Numerology

Angel Card Reading

Reiki and Energy Healing

Pros of Using Psychic Source

Large selection of online psychics to choose from for an online psychic reading session, including mediums and real psychics

Offers a variety of psychic readings, including love and relationships, career and finance, and spirituality

Offers a satisfaction guarantee on all readings

Has a user-friendly website and easy to navigate

Offers a variety of pricing options, including a psychic reading for free with a new account

Offers a loyalty program for repeat customers

Cons of Using Psychic Source

Some psychics may be more expensive than others

Some customers may not connect with every psychic they try

Some customers may not agree with the advice or predictions given in their reading

Some customers may not have a good experience with customer service

Some customers may not appreciate the upselling of additional services during their reading

2. Kasamba - Best Psychics For Free Chat Readings

Kasamba is an online psychic reading website that offers a variety of psychic services, including cheap psychic readings, phone psychics, and free psychic reading online. The site is known for its affordable pricing and wide selection of psychic readers, making it a great option for those looking for psychic readings for free or on a budget.

One of the pros of using Kasamba is its variety of psychic services. They have a large selection of psychic readers with different specialties, such as love and relationships, career, and spiritual guidance. This means you can find a psychic that specifically caters to your needs. Additionally, the platform allows you to filter through the available readers by price, which is a great feature for those looking for cheap psychic readings.

Another advantage of Kasamba is the convenience of their online psychic readings. You can have a psychic reading from the comfort of your home through the website's live chat feature or a phone call. This is great for those who may be shy about visiting a psychic in person or for those who live in remote areas.

One potential downside of Kasamba is that the site does not offer video psychic readings. While some people may prefer this method of communication, it is not an option on Kasamba.

The site does not offer free psychic readings as all readings are paid; you can, however, schedule a free consultation before purchasing a session with a particular psychic.

Overall, Kasamba is a great option for those looking for affordable and convenient psychic readings. With a wide selection of psychic readers and various psychic services, the site offers something for everyone.

The site's user-friendly interface and different payment options make it easy to schedule and pay for your reading. The lack of video psychic readings and free psychic readings is a minor downside, but for the affordable price and high-quality readings, it is definitely worth considering.

Services Rendered

Love and relationships

Family and home

Spirituality and religion

Past lives and reincarnation

Dreams and dream analysis

Astrology and horoscopes

Psychic mediumship

Tarot and divination

Career and finance

Healing and energy work

Personal growth and self-improvement

Pets and animals

Ghost and hauntings

Legal and court case

Lost objects and missing persons

Paranormal and supernatural

General life questions

Pros of Kasamba

Offers a wide variety of online psychics to choose from, including medium psychics and real psychics

Known for having some of the best psychics in the industry

Offers a variety of psychic readings, including free psychic reading options

Has a user-friendly website that makes it easy to find and connect with a psychic

Offers a satisfaction guarantee for first-time customers

Cons of Kasamba

Some customers have reported that the pricing can be higher compared to other psychic reading websites

Some psychics may not be as accurate or experienced as advertised

There have been some customer complaints about difficulty reaching customer support.

Some users reported the site is difficult to navigate

Some psychics are not available for immediate call

3. California Psychics - Biggest Discount for New Customers (Free Minutes + Deals)

California Psychics is a well-known and respected psychic reading website that offers clients a wide range of psychic services. One of the main advantages of California Psychics is its affordable pricing options, making it a great choice for those looking for cheap psychic readings.

One of the site's main features is its selection of phone psychics, allowing clients to receive psychic readings over the phone. This can be a convenient option for those who prefer not to have a reading done in person or through a video chat.

Another advantage of California Psychics is their free psychic reading online option. New clients can receive a free psychic reading from a selected psychic to help them decide if they want to continue with the service. This is a great way to test the service before committing to a full reading.

In addition to their cheap psychic readings, California Psychics also offers a wide variety of psychic services, including tarot readings, astrology readings, and love and relationship readings. Their psychics are professional and experienced, with many years of experience in the industry.

One of the downsides of California Psychics is that they do not offer free psychic chat. However, their phone and video chat options are reasonably priced and provide clients with a comfortable and private reading experience.

Overall, California Psychics is a great choice for those looking for cheap psychic readings and a variety of psychic services. Their professional and experienced psychics, along with their free psychic reading online option, make it a top choice for those looking for accurate and reliable psychic readings.

Services Rendered

Love & Relationships

Career & Finance

Life Path & Purpose

Lost Objects & Loved Ones

Past Lives

Dream Interpretation

Astrology

Numerology

Tarot Reading

Angel & Oracle Card Reading

Clairvoyant & Mediumship

Spiritual Guidance

Energy Healing

Reiki

Pet Psychic Reading

Chinese Astrology

I-Ching Reading

Rune Reading

Pendulum Dowsing

Akashic Records Reading

Karmic Astrology

Tibetan Astrology

Vaastu Shastra Reading

Horoscopes

Compatibility Horoscopes

Chinese Horoscopes

Egyptian Astrology

Mayan Astrology

Vedic Astrology

Western Astrology

Love Compatibility

Numerology Compatibility

Relationship Compatibility

Soulmate Reading

Twin Flame Reading

Love Forecast

Marriage Forecast

Relationship Forecast

Career Forecast

Business Forecast

Financial Forecast

Pros of California Psychics

Wide range of online psychics to choose from, including mediums and real psychics

Psychic reading options include phone, chat, and email

Extensive screening and testing process for psychics to ensure the quality of readings

Satisfaction guarantee for first-time customers

High customer satisfaction rate and positive reviews

Strong reputation in the industry as one of the best psychic readings websites

Cons of California Psychics

Higher pricing compared to some other online psychic sites

Limited free psychic reading options, mostly for new customers

Some customers have reported inconsistent reading quality

Some customers have experienced difficulty in canceling service or getting refunds

Some psychics may not always be available

Some customer complaints about customer service response times

4. Purple Garden- Best for Low Per Minute Psychic Readings

Purple Garden is an online psychic reading website that offers a wide range of services for those seeking spiritual guidance and insight. One of the main draws of Purple Garden is its cheap psychic readings, which are available for as low as $1 per minute. This makes them a great option for those on a budget looking for affordable psychic readings.

In addition to their low prices, Purple Garden also offers a variety of different psychic reading options. They have phone psychics available for those who prefer to speak with a psychic over the phone and online chat and video reading options for those who prefer to communicate digitally.

One of the unique features of Purple Garden is its free psychic reading online. They offer a number of free psychic readings each day, allowing users to try out their services without committing to a paid reading. This is a great option for those new to psychic readings and looking to get a sense of what to expect.

Purple Garden also offers various psychic readings, including love and relationships, career and finance, and spiritual guidance. They have many psychics to choose from, so users are sure to find someone who resonates with them.

Purple Garden stands out for several reasons, including its wide variety of psychic readings, its focus on spiritual growth and development, and its commitment to customer satisfaction. They offer a wide range of psychic services, including tarot readings, astrological readings, and mediumship readings.

In addition, they offer a unique service that allows customers to connect with their spiritual guides for guidance and support. They also offer a satisfaction guarantee, which ensures that customers are happy with their readings.

Furthermore, they have a team of experienced and skilled psychics who are carefully selected and trained to provide accurate and insightful readings to their clients. They also have a user-friendly platform and offer a $1 per minute reading introductory offer, which could make it accessible to many.

Another benefit of Purple Garden is its easy-to-use website, which makes it simple to schedule a reading, choose a psychic, and pay for services. They accept many payment options, including credit cards, PayPal, and more.

Overall, Purple Garden is a great option for those looking for cheap psychic readings, a free psychic reading online, and a variety of different reading options. Their large selection of psychics and easy-to-use websites make them convenient for those seeking spiritual guidance.

Services Rendered

Family and home

Health and wellness

Life path and spirituality

Past lives and karma

Career and finance

General readings

Dream interpretation

Angel and tarot readings

Love and relationships

Astrology and numerology

Pet psychic readings

Pros of Purple Garden

Affordable psychic readings with prices as low as $1 per minute

Offers a variety of different psychic reading options, including phone, chat, and video

Free psychic reading online options are available

Wide range of psychic readings to choose from

Easy-to-use website with multiple payment options

Cons of Purple Garden

Not all psychics are available at all times

Some users have reported inconsistent reading experience

5. Keen Psychics - Best for Free Minutes to New Customers

Keen Psychics is an online psychic reading platform that offers various psychic services at affordable prices. The site is known for its cheap psychic readings, which make it accessible to a wide range of customers looking for spiritual guidance. In addition to its low cost, Keen Psychics also offers a convenient phone psychic service, allowing customers to receive psychic readings over the phone.

One of the standout features of Keen Psychics is its free psychic reading online service. The site offers a free 3-minute psychic reading to new customers, allowing them to try the service before committing to a paid reading. This is a great way for customers to get a sense of the quality of the readings and the skills of the psychics on the site.

Keen Psychics also offers a wide range of psychic readings, including love and relationships, career and finance, and spiritual guidance. The site has a large selection of psychics to choose from, each with its own specialties and areas of expertise. This allows customers to find a psychic that fits their specific needs well.

Customers can also take advantage of Keen Psychics' online psychic readings, which are conducted via chat or email. This allows for a convenient and private reading experience without needing a phone call.

Keen Psychics is an excellent option for those looking for cheap psychic readings, phone psychics, and free psychic reading online. The site offers a wide range of psychic services and has a large selection of psychics to choose from, making it easy to find a psychic that is a good fit for your specific needs.

However, it's worth noting that some users have reported inconsistent quality of readings and customer service experience with Keen. It's recommended to read reviews and check their psychics' profiles before deciding. And also, be aware of the pricing; some psychics charge per minute and some per reading, so make sure you understand the pricing model before you start reading.

Services Rendered

Finance

Career

Life path

Tarot readings

Astrology readings

Past life readings

Mediumship

Dream analysis

Pet psychic readings

Chakra and energy healing

Numerology

Angel and spirit guides

Akashic records.

Love and relationships

Pros of Keen Psychics

Offers cheap psychic readings: Keen Psychics is known for offering affordable psychic readings, making them accessible to a wider range of people

Phone psychics available: Keen Psychics offers psychic readings via phone, which can be convenient for those who prefer speaking to a psychic over the phone

Free psychic reading online: Keen Psychics offers a free psychic reading for new customers, allowing them to try the service before committing to a paid reading

Psychic readings for free: Keen Psychics also offers a selection of free psychic readings online, which can be helpful for those on a budget

Wide selection of psychic readers: Keen Psychics has a large pool of psychic readers to choose from, giving customers various options for their readings

Online psychic readings: Keen Psychics offers psychic readings online, which can be convenient for those who prefer to have a reading from the comfort of their own home

Cons of Keen Psychics

Quality of psychics may vary: As with any psychic service, the quality of the psychics on Keen Psychics can vary. Some customers may have a positive experience, while others may not

Limited free readings: The free psychic reading offered by Keen Psychics is limited to a few minutes and may not provide enough information for some customers

Limited form of communication: Keen Psychics only offers psychic readings via phone, which can be inconvenient for those who prefer other forms of communication, such as chat or video

Some psychics may use generic readings: Some customers have reported that the psychics on Keen Psychics use generic readings and do not provide personalized information

Limited options for payment: Keen psychics only accepts payment by credit card, which may not be convenient for everyone

General Information

Online psychics and free psychic reading websites offer various services that can provide guidance, insight, and predictions about a person's life. The most common types of psychic readings include love and relationships, career and finance, spirituality and personal growth.

When it comes to free psychic readings, it's important to understand that these may not be as accurate or detailed as paid readings. However, many online psychic sites offer free trials or introductory offers to new clients, which can be a great way to try out a psychic's services before committing to a paid reading.

When choosing a psychic or psychic reading website, it's important to research and read reviews from other customers. Look for psychics who have been in business for a while and have a good reputation, and be sure to check out the website's policies and procedures to ensure that your personal information and payments are secure.

Regarding the best online psychic reading services , it's important to understand that different psychics may have different specialties or areas of expertise. Some psychics may specialize in love and relationships, while others may be more experienced with career and finance readings.

While online psychic readings can be a convenient and easy way to get guidance and insight, it's important to approach them with a healthy dose of skepticism and to keep in mind that the predictions and advice given by psychics should not be taken as gospel.

When scheduling your first online psychic reading, there are a few things to bear in mind to ensure that you get the most out of your experience:

Research the psychic before scheduling a reading. Look for reviews and testimonials to get an idea of the psychic's accuracy and style Be clear about your intentions for the reading. If you have specific questions or concerns, make sure to communicate them clearly to the psychic Be open-minded and willing to accept the information that the psychic provides, even if it may not align with your current beliefs or expectations Take notes or record the reading, if possible, so that you can refer back to it later Remember that free psychic readings are intended to provide guidance and insight, not to make decisions for you. Trust your own intuition and use the information provided by the psychic as a tool to help you make informed choices Have a clear idea of your budget and pricing options available Be prepared to make payments if required. Some psychic sites may require pre-payment before the reading Be open to different types of psychic readings such as mediumship, clairvoyance, tarot card reading etc. Be mindful that online psychic readings may not be as accurate as in-person readings, but they are still a valuable tool for gaining insight and guidance If you find that you are not satisfied with the reading, consider seeking a second opinion or trying a different psychic

In conclusion, many free psychic reading online sites offer a variety of services. From psychic readings to spiritual readings, these sites provide a wide range of options for those seeking guidance and insight. Some popular sites include Psychic Source, Kasamba, California Psychics, Purple Garden, and Keen Psychics.

Each site offers unique features and introductory offers, such as free psychic chat or discounted rates for first-time customers. When searching for a psychic reader, it's important to do your research and read reviews to find a reputable and accurate psychic.

Remember, a psychic reading is meant to provide guidance and insight and should never be used to make important decisions or replace professional advice. With the right preparation and clear intention, your free psychic reading can be a valuable and enlightening experience.

How to Prepare for Your Free Psychic Reading

Clear your mind: Before your reading, take a few minutes to relax and clear your mind. Meditate or practice deep breathing exercises to help you focus and be present at the moment. Set intentions: Consider what you want from the reading and set clear intentions. Be specific and ask open-ended questions that will allow the psychic to give you detailed and informative answers. Be open-minded: Keep an open mind and be willing to accept new perspectives and insights. Remember that the psychic's job is to guide you, not make decisions for you. Gather any relevant information: If you are seeking a reading about a specific topic, gather any pertinent information or background details that may be useful for the psychic to know. Make a note of any specific questions you have: Prepare a list of specific questions you would like to ask the psychic during the reading. Choose a quiet and comfortable place: Make sure you are in a quiet and comfortable place where you will not be interrupted during the reading. Be honest and authentic: Be honest and authentic during the reading. This will help the psychic to give you the most accurate and helpful guidance possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do online psychic readings work?

Online psychic readings typically involve connecting with a psychic or medium through a website or app, either by phone, chat, or video call. The psychic will use their abilities to provide insight or guidance on a specific question or area of your life.

Are online psychic readings accurate?

The accuracy of psychic readings can vary depending on the individual psychic and the specific reading. It's important to research and choose a reputable psychic or website before scheduling a reading.

Are online psychic readings private and confidential?

Most online psychic websites have a privacy policy to protect their client's personal information and conversations. However, it's important to check and ensure the website you're using has a secure platform before sharing any personal information.

How can I find the best psychic for my needs?

Research different psychic websites and read reviews to get an idea of the different types of readings and psychics they offer. Look for psychics who specialize in the specific area of your life you're seeking guidance on.

How much do online psychic readings cost?

The cost of psychic readings can vary depending on the website and psychic you choose. Some websites offer free psychic readings, while others may charge per minute or per reading. Be sure to check the pricing and payment options before scheduling a reading.

Can I get a free psychic reading online?

Some websites may offer free psychic readings, but checking the terms and conditions before scheduling is important. Free readings may be limited in time or scope or only available to new clients.

How can I get the most out of my free online psychic reading?

Come prepared with specific questions or areas of your life you want insight on. Be open and honest with the psychic, and note any information or guidance they provide during the reading.

What questions can you ask during a free psychic readings?