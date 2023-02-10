5 Best Online Psychic Reading Websites of 2023

In the past, if you wanted to get a psychic reading, your only options were waiting for a state fair or looking through the yellow pages. Nowadays, however, it’s much easier to get a spiritual consultation online.

Whether you have questions about your family life, health, job prospects, love life, finances or anything else, you can now find answers to your queries with just a few clicks. An online psychic reading is the perfect way to gain insight into your life and make well-informed decisions.

Technology advancements have made it easier than ever to get a psychic reading from the comfort of your own home. You can make a phone call, have a live video chat, or even send messages through an online chat. Many platforms also offer mobile applications to access psychic readings from anywhere.

If you are looking for an online psychic reading, it is important to be selective and do your research beforehand. Not all websites offering these services are trustworthy or of equal quality. Some psychics are incredibly accurate and talented, while others may not provide the same level of insight or accuracy.

To avoid being scammed and ensure a positive experience, it is important to only use reputable sources for online psychic readings. Doing your research and reading reviews can help you find the best psychics available. That way, you can be sure that you are getting an accurate, helpful reading.

When seeking psychic readings, the best option is to use one of the more reliable online psychic websites. By making sure the website you choose is trustworthy and has a good reputation, you can be certain that your interests are taken into consideration when providing your reading.

There are a few factors to consider to find the best psychic available. With so many different options out there, it can be hard to choose which one is right for you. That's why we have tested a variety of online psychic sites to provide you with the best possible reading experience.

This article highlights five of the best psychic readings websites for live chat and phone readings. We have chosen these sites based on a number of factors, including the accuracy of their readings and legitimacy. Depending on your preferences, one site may be better suited to you than another - so make sure to choose the one that best fits your needs!

These five websites provide accurate and reliable readings, and we do not doubt that you will find the perfect one to answer your questions. All that's left is to select the best online psychic reading site for yourself! Good luck on your journey toward self-discovery!

Best Online Psychic Reading Websites of 2023

Psychic Source – Best introductory offer for new psychic reading sessions (3 Free Minutes)

– Best introductory offer for new psychic reading sessions (3 Free Minutes) Kasamba – 70% off on readings for first-time clients

– 70% off on readings for first-time clients California Psychics – Inexpensive psychic readings via chat or phone ($1/Minute)

– Inexpensive psychic readings via chat or phone ($1/Minute) Purple Garden – Get $10 Session FREE + 5% Cashback

– Get $10 Session FREE + 5% Cashback Keen Psychics – Largest catalog of psychic readers

1. Psychic Source - Best Online Psychic Reading Platform

Psychic Source has been in operation since 1989, making it one of the oldest online psychic services. Given its longevity, it shows that it is consistently trustworthy. Psychic Source has over 250 real psychics, each screened and vetted for authority.

As with the best psychic reading websites, Psychic Source has various online psychics with expertise in different services for clients to choose from. The services range from psychic mediums, energy, tarot, love readings, and healing.

A key feature new clients will discover on Psychic Source is that they can get readings for as low as $0.66 per minute. It also helps that new clients get accurate psychic readings using their free 3 minutes each session.

As with all modern online psychic reading sites, Psychics Source provides psychic readings via phone, online chat and live video. Each session also comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Rather than simply allowing new clients to register for an online psychic reading session and enter their payment information, Psychic Source requires clients to create an account and then top it up with money.

Clients can then schedule a reading and are only charged once the psychic reading is completed. If the money in the account cannot cover a psychic reading session, you can add money to your account via gift cards, money orders, and credit and debit cards.

Psychic Source Psychic Readings Services

Love and Relationships

This type of psychic reading provides advice pertaining to relationships and love. Psychic Source hires online psychics with the right intuition and expertise to handle this type of reading.

Life

This type of reading is great for those who want clarity in every aspect of life. A life reading provides the necessary guidance to handle certain situations. This form of reading is great for those looking for a career change, as the online psychic can provide guidance based on their strength and weaknesses.

A life reading can also help you create a plan that overcomes obstacles in your path. The result of this psychic reading is to help you live your best life.

Tarot Readings

This type of reading is great for getting advice concerning a particular scenario or problem. Tarot readings are also great for individuals who want a unique life perspective.

Spiritual Readings

Spiritual readings can help you understand your past, present, and future. They provide insights into all aspects of your life while helping you find your life’s purpose. Moreover, this type of reading is great for those who want to know more about their past lives, connect with deceased loved ones, or get in touch with life's spiritual, psychological, and emotional parts.

Pros

Great reputation

User-friendly website

User rewards

Psychic Source donates 1% of every dollar to a charity of your choosing.

Cons

Some online psychics are slow typists, which can raise the costs of chat reading sessions

Doesn’t accept PayPal

The best online psychics are quite expensive

Kasamba - Best Psychic Reading Site For Finding Your True Spiritual Path

Kasamba is an online psychic platform that has been operating for over two decades. This longevity shows a commitment to providing accurate psychic readings via email and live chat. There are various reading services for new and recurring clients to select from. This site has almost every type of reading, from astrology and fortune telling, to tarot, dream interpretation and career forecasts, to name a few.

Kasamba provides every online psychic on its platform with their own profile page. The profile page includes information such as their abilities, past clients' reviews, rates, and how clients can schedule psychic readings. This glut of information means that clients can pick the right online psychic.

To also help clients find the right match, Kasamba has the best match guarantee that gives clients three minutes for free with a new online psychic. This ensures that you can have a feel for the psychic reader before making payment for a session.

If you want one of the best psychic reading websites that offers a vast array of services for users to select from, then Kasamba is the choice for you. Every psychic reading is private, confidential, and anonymous. Furthermore, Kasamba lets you make payments via debit cards, credit cards, and PayPal.

Kasamba Psychic Reading Services

Relationships and Love

Relationships and love can be complex subjects to navigate, but with the help of an online psychic reading from Kasamba, you can gain valuable insight that could help guide your decisions. Their psychics are experienced and knowledgeable enough to assist you in times of heartbreak or if you’re searching for your soulmate connection.

These readings provide clarity so you may make informed choices about relationships as well as determine whether the person you’re dating is truly compatible with you. Get the answers to any questions that weigh heavily on your relationship choices today!

Dream Interpretation

Dream interpretation is an area where a medium psychic can be extremely beneficial. They can dive into the symbolism and messages that may be lurking beneath the surface of your dreams, helping you uncover your true desires and fears.

Without expert assistance, it can be difficult to interpret these deeper meanings; however, with the help of a skilled practitioner, you can gain clarity on what your dream world is trying to reveal.

Furthermore, they can provide actionable advice for furthering your progress in life. Working with a medium psychic for dream analysis can give you invaluable insight into yourself and how best to reach your highest potential.

Career Forecasts

When you arrange an online psychic reading, it can be useful in uncovering whether the decisions you made regarding your career were right. This type of spiritual consultation can also assist you in discerning the direction your current job is likely to take you.

Furthermore, having a career tarot or clairvoyant session can be beneficial in finding out if your chosen occupation fits with what brings joy and enthusiasm into your life.

Spiritual Readings

Spiritual readings are extremely helpful for those looking to find their true spiritual path. They can also be suited to those looking to connect deeper with their spirituality.

Pets and Animals

A pet and animal psychic reading can be useful for those with pets. It can help you understand your pet’s energy while also formulating a deeper bond with your pet.

Past Life Readings

Just as the name implies, past life readings help you relearn your past experiences and lives that currently shape your present life. You can discover any significant experiences you have had in the past or even past loves.

Pros

Online psychics at Kasamba have to meet strict guidelines

Each session comes with a satisfaction guarantee

You don’t have to prepay for a session

Comes in a mobile app

Each psychic reading is private and anonymous

Has been in operation for over 20 years

Comes with the best match guarantee

Cons

Each online psychic sets their own rates

Customers aren’t offered a video chat option for readings

The free 3-minute promo is only for the first time you converse with your online psychic

California Psychics - Best Online Psychic Reading Site With Reward Programs

California Psychics ranks as one of the best psychics readings websites, especially since it has been in existence since 1995. During that time, the focus was on providing reliable, high-quality, accurate psychic readings. This online psychic platform is great for those just venturing into the world of online psychics.

Given that it has been in business since the 90s, it is safe to say that it operates with a high degree of faith and trust. A unique factor about California Psychics is that it only offers psychic phone readings.

Nevertheless, scheduling a psychic reading with a California Psychics medium is easy. All you have to do is head to the site and select from many online psychics.

You should note that each psychic medium will have its own information, such as their specialty, price, experience, availability, number of readings they have offered, the type of readings they cover and more on their profile.

California Psychics Reading Services

Career Advice

Sometimes we find ourselves in situations where our life doesn't match the one we had planned for ourselves. This is where an online psychic reading can come in handy.

At California Psychics, you can book a session with an expert who can provide clarity and insight to help you make decisions concerning your career. Not only will they give advice, but they'll also be able to provide insight into any energy blocking your progress or tell you what the future holds.

They might even bring up alternatives if you're interested in changing direction and trying something new. All this information helps build a more secure path toward success for those seeking it.

Life Path

A life path reading can provide invaluable insight and clarity for those who feel lost and lack a sense of purpose. Through this analysis, individuals can uncover what they must do to reach their fullest potential and live their best lives.

Many past clients have attested that these readings have enabled them to identify and pursue their true calling. With such guidance, one can turn the tides of confusion and find direction in life.

A life path reading can be a great way to discover who you truly are. The online psychics offering this service have first-hand knowledge of finding their life path, so they are better equipped to provide practical life advice.

Pet Psychics

This form of psychic reading can provide you with much -needed closure after the loss of a beloved pet. This psychic reading can help you understand the feelings and emotions of your pets. Pet psychics can be useful when your pet suddenly starts exhibiting strange behavior.

Love

This reading is great for those who want more clarity on their love life. It is conducted by online psychics that have studied love and understand its nuances. You discover everything you can concerning love and how it can benefit you. This is especially useful if you have been single for a while. Online psychics can delve deeper into why you haven’t been able to find a fulfilling relationship.

You also get a deeper insight into how to find and recognize your soulmate. Love psychics are also helpful for those in relationships. These readings can help provide you with the much-required assurance, particularly if you are going through some difficulty in your relationships. Online psychics can help you determine the most effective decision and path to take in your relationship.

Pros

Every session includes a satisfaction guarantee

Karma Rewards Program provides complimentary psychic readings

The platform offers detailed insights and different ways to receive online psychic readings

Online psychics are available for live chat or over the phone readings

The website is home to verified psychics who have expertise in many divination forms

Extensive vetting process ensures quality before a psychic reader joins the platform

Cons

There is no video call option available for customers

There is a limited number (150) of psychics to choose from on this platform

For a free reading, you must provide your account information first

4. Purple Garden - Can Get Psychic Readings 24/7

Purple Garden is one of the best online psychic platforms, with more than 1,500 psychic readers. Besides having a well-designed website, Purple Garden has a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. You can get psychic readings from Purple Garden’s psychics via video calls, chat, and voice calls.

You also can review each psychic reader before making your choice. While Purple Garden says that its online psychics are available 24/7, not every medium psychic will be available at all times. Before placing an order for a psychic reading, you must enter your credit card and billing address information.

Purple Garden's Journey feature is a key feature that helps clients on the platform share their experiences with the right psychic reader. The feature also enables others on the platform to learn from their experiences.

You should note that the Journey feature is only available on the mobile application. Nevertheless, you can use it to access various issues and concerns such as career, sadness, love and relationship issues, breakups, infidelity, stress and more.

Purple Garden’s online psychic readers are grouped via customer rankings, so the top-listed typically have the highest rating. Compared to other sites that have a somewhat blanket charge, the online psychics at Purple Garden are free to charge whatever they want.

Thankfully, the listing process is quite transparent, and you can learn more about the psychic's fee and expertise on their profile page. This ensures you can always find affordable psychic readings.

Purple Garden Reading Services

Love

This form of psychic reading is generally done by online psychics who intimately understand love and relationships. It can be useful for individuals that have been single for quite a while. Such a reading can help guide you toward finding your soulmate. This type of reading can provide you with the reassurance you need, especially if you believe your spouse is cheating.

Love readings can also be great to help you and your partner get through any rough patches in your relationship. The clarity you gain from the readings can help you decide if this is the path you intend to take or if you are better off being alone.

Tarot Readers

A tarot reading is a practice conducted by an online psychic to assist in uncovering insights about your past, present, and future. The prophecy that the diviner can provide comes from a specialized deck of cards used for such readings.

Tarot cards can offer divine guidance when seeking answers about life, love, and other important issues. With this assistance, one can make decisions with more confidence and clarity.

Angel Insights

Angel insights provide a direct way to connect with the spiritual guardians in your life. By establishing communication with these angels, you can receive the guidance and clarity needed for any questions or dilemmas you face.

This type of reading is also beneficial for those who have experienced grief or sorrow, as it can help bring peace and comfort during difficult times. During an angel insight session, open-ended queries are posed that allow connection with one's guardian angel, leading to a deeper understanding of oneself and their purpose.

Career

A career reading can help you escape a stagnant professional life. It can also point out any inner blockages preventing you from reaching your goals. Your spiritual guide can explain overcoming these obstacles and making the most of your potential.

This type of reading helps to uncover what is truly meant for you, offering guidance on how best to live your life and achieve its purpose. With this insight, it becomes easier to take control of the direction in which your career is heading.

A career reading can provide invaluable understanding about yourself and the paths available to you.

Pros

You can choose between video, voice, and live chat readings

Mobile app makes on the go readings more convenient

You can choose from a good selection of services

Cons

Website doesn’t supply as much information as some customers want

They do not offer any kind of free trial offer or promotion for new customers

Keen Psychics - The Largest Volume of Online Psychic Readers

Keen Psychics is one of the best psychic reading websites, having been in operation since 1999. It is known for providing affordable psychic readings via phone or chat to more than 4 million customers. It relies on client reviews and ratings to ensure that its online psychics provide accurate psychic readings at all times.

Keen Psychics has more than 1,7000 online psychic readers, all available via the website or the mobile application. With so many online psychics to select from, it can be difficult to find the best one for you. Fortunately, Keen has taken the step to make the process easier by providing numerous filter options that narrow down the search. You can filter the site’s online psychics by category, price, availability, and customer rating.

The website has a nicely designed layout. This design makes reading reviews, sorting psychics by their ratings, and scheduling readings easier. The site even lets you schedule a psychic reading with a currently unavailable online psychic.

A major benefit of getting a psychic reading with Keen Psychics is that you can choose chat or psychic phone readings. You should note while these options are available, not every psychic on the platform uses both methods. For some, you will have to pick either chat or a phone call.

In terms of transparency, Keen Psychics clearly states how long each psychic reader has been a part of the platform. You also get to see the number of psychic readings they have done. This feature is useful in locating real psychics with experience in the category you want.

Thanks to the mobile app, you can get a psychic reading on the go. The app also lets you seamlessly see the psychics currently online. Connecting with them is easy, with just a click of a button. Perhaps the claim to fame for Keen Psychics is that you can get cheap psychic readings for just $1.99. Yes, this site lets you get 10 minutes of psychic reading for just $1.99.

Considering that this site has the largest volume of psychic mediums, it is no surprise that it is quite popular with clients searching for deeper meanings in their lives. Nevertheless, this plethora of psychic readers means that there isn’t much in the way of a screen screening process for the site’s online psychics. This means that the psychic reader experience on the site can range from great to online. Perhaps in the future, Keen will create a more stringent background check.

There was a time when Keen Psychic was more known as the site for scam online psychics. In recent years, however, Keen has made a concerted effort to clean up its catalog of online psychics and its reputation.

That being said, the site makes it easier to identify good psychic readers. You can tell how long an online psychic has been with the platform, their reviews and ratings from previous customers, as well as how many readings they have done. All of this information can make it easier to find real psychics.

As stated earlier, Keen Psychics has a promotion of 10-minute readings for just $1.99; however, not every online psychic on the site will honor the deal. Nevertheless, this promotion is great for those just getting into the online psychic reading scene.

Keen Psychics is still one of the best online psychic reading sites. It is perfectly suited for individuals that want cheap psychic readings from real psychics. The most effective way of getting accurate psychic readings is to pay close attention to the reviews.

Perhaps a disadvantage of Keen Psychics is that you cannot access psychic readings without first paying for them. Keen states that this ensures you do not get any unexpected charges to your account. It also offers a "seamless" pay feature, which automatically tops up your reading account. This ensures that your psychic readings aren’t interrupted simply because you have run out of funds on your platform account.

Keen Psychics also understands that this process can cause some discomfort to its users, so the feature remains optional by default. To access it, you will need to turn it on manually. That being said, it makes a great feature for those concerned about having their session cut off right in the middle of a breakthrough.

When using this feature, it is important that you pay close attention to your charges. For instance, it might be necessary to turn it off if you do not intend on topping up your account for a while after a reading. Failure to do so could result in a large bill on your credit card statement.

Keen Psychics Reading Services

Love and Relationship

Keen Psychics offers personalized psychic readings on matters of love and relationships. Our experienced psychics have guided customers for over 10 years, so you can trust that the information they provide is accurate.

With their help, you can get the insight you need to stay on track and make positive decisions in your life. With Keen Psychics, you can find solutions quickly and easily. Get a reading today to unlock the answers you've been searching for.

Career

A career reading can be invaluable if your career path has stagnated and you’re struggling to make progress. It provides the clarity and insight needed to make informed decisions and helps you understand why you might not be where you expected to be or why things aren’t moving as quickly as you would like.

Even if a complete career change is on the cards, these readings are still incredibly useful in helping you decide which steps to take next. A career reading can open your mind to new possibilities and opportunities that may have gone unnoticed. The guidance it offers can help ensure your future success. Let a career reading reveal what lies ahead for you.

Life

A life reading is a great tool for those who want accurate and meaningful direction in their lives. Perhaps you've hit a roadblock or are feeling lost or without purpose - Keen Psychics' online readings are here to help provide guidance and insight that will allow you to make the most of your existence.

By getting in touch with your inner self, these readings can help uncover your true purpose and give you the steps needed to achieve the life of your dreams.

Moreover, our online psychics have all gone through their own process of finding purpose and overcoming stagnancy - giving them an even greater understanding of how best to guide people on their journey. With their knowledge and experience, they can offer invaluable advice on becoming your true self.

Pros

More than 1,700 online psychics in the network with different experiences and backgrounds

The intuitive design of the site makes it easy to find what you need

For just $1.99, you can get a 10-minute psychic reading that is confidential and anonymous

Each reading is designed to provide clarity and insight into whatever situation you are in

Cons

You cannot video chat or text with a psychic

The pricing for each psychic reading varies wildly depending on the psychic reader

Frequently Asked Questions

Who benefits from a psychic reading?

A psychic reading can be beneficial for many different people. People who have questions or worries about their life, those who wish to connect with spiritual guides, lost loved ones, and those looking for more clarity in their career or life can all benefit from a psychic reading. No matter your purpose, a psychic reading can provide insights and guidance that can open doors to new opportunities.

Will online psychics tell me what I want to hear?

No, real psychics tell you only the truth. A certified psychic reader aims to answer any questions you may have. They can help you recognize that your life isn’t aligned with your soul’s purpose. They can also help you discover any energies blocking you from living a fulfilling life.

The job of an online psychic reader is to give you the information you need to become a better person and have a more fruitful life.

How do you know if these sites have real psychics?

Identifying whether your chosen phone psychics are real can be quite challenging. This process becomes even more difficult if you aren't aware of the tips for spotting a fake psychic reader. To help limit the chances of meeting a fake psychic, you should only visit the sites highlighted in this article for a psychic reading.

Every online psychic platform mentioned in this article has put in various methods of ascertaining the authenticity of its psychics. This can be via a stringent screening https://psychic-reviewer.com/keen process, customer reviews and more.

Nevertheless, there are things you should be aware of when searching for a real psychics:

Real psychics will never request more money. Only fake psychics and scammers will ask you for money for medallions , crystals or special potions.

, crystals or special potions. Real psychics will never tell you they can predict the lottery’s winning numbers. The predictions they provide are certainly not absolute, and for them to come true requires certain actions on your part.

not absolute, and for them to come true requires certain actions on your part. Real psychics will not create love spells.

Real psychics also do not offer curse removal services, as curses do not exist.

How reliable are online psychics?

Several factors can determine the reliability of online psychic readings. These factors include the expertise of the online psychic, their approach to providing a reading, and how much relevant information you provide to them.

Generally speaking, many of the most reputable psychics provide accurate readings. However, it's important to be aware that unscrupulous individuals are looking to take advantage of people. To ensure you receive an accurate reading, it's best to consult with the top-rated sites recommended in this article.

Are free psychic readings available?

Yes, it is possible to get a free psychic reading . Many of the best online psychic reading sites offer trial periods, allowing new customers to try out the service without additional cost.

Additionally, some platforms may provide a set number of free minutes at the start of each session for their new clients. This allows you to test their accuracy and ask questions without having to pay anything.

Taking advantage of these free readings allows you to explore different psychics and find the one that is right for you. Ultimately, free psychic readings are a great way for online psychic platforms to attract new customers and develop their customer base.

Do phone psychic readings really work?

Online psychic readings are just as effective as traditional face-to-face readings. During your session, your reader will ask questions about your life and the reason for calling. Your answers, combined with their intuition and spiritual gifts, will provide insight into your situation.

Depending on how long you would like the session, psychic phone readings can last from 10 minutes to an hour. The average time spent is usually around 30 minutes, so it's important to prepare questions in advance to ensure that you get clear and precise answers.

Explore the potential of a phone reading today! With intuitive responses delivered in a private setting, this form of connection.