Catch hockey fever for Opening Night with the Nashville Predators

The 2023-2024 National Hockey League season is set to begin soon, and the Nashville Predators are looking for a sold out home opener on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds are set to open the recently renovated Bridgestone Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

It’s a special season for the Preds, too, as they start their 25th season as a franchise in the Music City. Coming off a 42–32–8 season in 2022-2023, the Preds are looking to bounce back and make a deep playoff run as the chase for the Stanley Cup begins.

Thursday’s opening festivities begin with a Pizza Party at 3 p.m. followed by the Player Gold Walk at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the opener remain available online or at the Bridgestone Arena box office.

We’ll see you Thursday, and Go Preds!