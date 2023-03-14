Nashville Ballet’s New Artistic Director Promises a 2023-24 Season Unique to Music City

Autoplay Caption

If there’s one thing Nick Mullikin knows how to do, it’s challenge expectations. And as Nashville Ballet’s new Artistic Director, he plans to do just that.

Beginning this June, Mullikin will be replacing longtime Artistic Director Paul Vasterling as head of the organization. Currently serving as CEO and Associate Artistic Director, Mullikin’s experience in the ballet world began long before joining Nashville Ballet. Following his retirement as a professional dancer in 2006, Mullikin joined the administrative team at Ballet West as their Company/Tour Manager and Assistant to the Artistic Director. Over the years, he has worked with companies such as The Washington Ballet, the Dance Institute, Honolulu Classical Ballet, and Youth America Grand Prix.

“When people think of ballet, it’s easy to picture pointe shoes and tutus, but there is so much more it can be.” shared Mullikin. “I’m working with such a great foundation here at Nashville Ballet, but I have a vision of really taking it to the next level. I want people to walk out of our performances and be stunned because they didn’t know a ballet company was capable of what they just saw.”

Since joining Nashville Ballet in 2015, Mullikin has focused his efforts on developing their artists from the ground up– putting a special emphasis on advancing the technique and strength of pre-professional dancers in the School of Nashville Ballet and Nashville Ballet II (NB2), their official second company. In more recent years, he has worked to develop a more ambitious repertoire for the company, something he hopes to continue as Artistic Director next season.

“Most ballet companies specialize in either classical or contemporary technique– it’s very rare that they do both,” said Mullikin. “Our dancers have been trained to do it all. Their strength in one area enables them to grow in another. We’re developing artists that are artistically versatile, technically strong, and genuinely excited to try new things.”

In addition to fan-favorites like Nashville’s Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet, audiences can expect to see performances that showcase the “wow-factor” that Mullikin hopes to inspire for years to come. Works like Jiří Kylián’s Un Ballo, Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck’s Year of the Rabbit, and Mullikin’s own first world premiere as Artistic Director, are just the beginning of this new era for dance in Music City.

“My goal is for people to come here and experience something they can’t see anywhere else in the country,” said Mullikin. “That’s what’s going to set us apart.”

Ticket packages for Nashville Ballet’s 2023-24 season are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale in July. To learn more, visit nashvilleballet.com.