Revive: Milan Laser Hair Removal 5 reasons why laser hair removal is the best self-care treatment

Whether or not we realize it, dealing with unwanted body hair cuts into our precious time and affects our budgets. Laser hair removal allows you to have more time in a day to accomplish what you want and gives you the confidence to face the world without worrying about stubble. And if you can eliminate shaving or waxing as stressors, why not?

1. It saves you time

The average person spends about 39 hours a year shaving. And with waxing, you have to make a salon appointment each month and take time out of your day for something that gives you temporary results.

The average Milan Laser client is 95%+ hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments. Permanent results mean never wasting time on outdated hair removal methods again.

2. It saves you money

To get the best value for your money, take advantage of places that offer payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers no-interest, affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can be as low as $29 a month.

3. It’s more comfortable than you think

It’s easy to understand why some think a laser coming into contact with your skin is painful. Many lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, have built-in comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers use numbing creams, messy gels, or chilled air that’s blown on the treatment area. On the other hand, the Candela uses a cooling cryogen mist released immediately after each laser pulse to reduce any potential discomfort and provide you with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

4. It’s easy

Because laser hair removal is becoming more mainstream, it’s easier than ever to find laser hair removal providers. For the best results and experience, you’ll want to use a provider with medical oversight that has highly trained medical professionals operating the lasers such as Milan Laser.

These treatments can usually be done over a lunch break, on weekends, or after work to fit your busy schedule. Best of all, there’s no downtime with laser hair removal treatments, unlike painful waxing appointments—you’re in and out and can go on with the rest of your day!

5. It’s for everyone

Contrary to popular beliefs, laser hair removal is not just for a certain age, gender, or skin tone. Men have unwanted hair too, and men’s laser hair removal is becoming more common. The most popular body areas where men get laser hair removal are their backs, face, chest, and shoulders, just to name a few.

