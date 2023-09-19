Making Sense of an Autism Diagnosis: Insights and Next Steps

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of BlueSprig and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about BlueSprig, visit, www.bluesprigautism.com

When a family receives an autism diagnosis for their child, it can be a confusing and overwhelming time. As you process the information and decide what to do next, feeling a range of emotions is normal. To help make sense of the diagnosis, it is important to understand more about what it means and how to access resources that can support your family.

This resource will provide an overview of the process of receiving an autism diagnosis and the recommended next steps, such as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment. It will also explore resources available to help families navigate the challenging road ahead.

What is autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that affects individuals in varying ways. It is characterized by challenges with social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Autism is a spectrum disorder, which means that individuals can experience a wide range of symptoms and levels of impairment. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States today.

It is important to note that every person with autism is unique and may display different strengths and challenges. Some individuals with autism may have exceptional abilities in areas such as music, art, or mathematics, while others may present intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Autism is typically diagnosed in early childhood, often by age two or three. However, it is not uncommon for individuals to receive a diagnosis later in life. Early intervention and support are crucial for individuals with autism, as they can help improve outcomes and promote development.

Overall, autism is a complex disorder that affects individuals in different ways. By understanding the characteristics and challenges associated with autism, families can better support their loved ones and connect with appropriate resources and interventions.

Signs of Autism

It can be helpful for parents to understand the signs of autism if they suspect their child is on the spectrum. One early sign of autism is a lack of response to their name by 12 months of age. Another is a lack of social-emotional reciprocity, where a child doesn’t engage in back-and-forth conversation or social interaction. Avoiding eye contact and wanting to be alone can also be indicators. Delayed speech and language skills are often present in children with ASD, as well as obsessive interests or unusual reactions. Additional signs can be found in our blog.

Who can diagnose autism?

If you suspect your child may have ASD, speaking with your pediatrician is important. They may refer you to a specialist, such as a child psychologist or neurologist, for further evaluation. An ADOS assessment, or Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, is a standardized test that helps professionals determine if a child meets the criteria for an autism diagnosis and is required for an official diagnosis. This assessment is usually done by a trained specialist SUCH AS....who will observe the child’s behavior and social interactions. It is important to remember that a diagnosis of ASD can only be made by a qualified professional.

Next Steps After Diagnosis

Once a diagnosis has been made, it is crucial for families to understand the next steps in supporting their child with autism. This may involve creating an individualized treatment plan, which could include various interventions and therapies. One widely recognized and evidence-based therapy for children with ASD is Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA Therapy and Early Intervention

ABA therapy focuses on teaching skills and reducing problem behaviors through the use of positive reinforcement and behavioral techniques. This therapy can be highly effective in improving social, communication, and behavioral skills in children with autism. Early intervention is key, as research has shown that starting ABA therapy as soon as possible can greatly improve outcomes for children with ASD.

In addition to therapy, there are numerous resources available to support families of children with autism. These may include support groups, educational programs, and community services. Connecting with other families who are going through similar experiences can provide invaluable support and guidance.

Additional Therapies

Depending on your child’s needs, additional therapies may be beneficial. Speech therapy is a common therapy option for children with autism who have difficulty with communication. This therapy can help with improving language, articulation, and social communication skills.

Occupational therapy can benefit children with autism who have sensory processing issues or difficulty with fine motor skills. This therapy can help with activities of daily living, such as dressing and grooming.

Physical therapy may be recommended for children with autism who have difficulties with movement or coordination.

Ultimately, the type of therapy your child needs will depend on their individual strengths and challenges. It’s important to work with your child’s healthcare provider to determine the best course of action for their specific needs.

At BlueSprig, we provide care of coordination and will collaborate with your child’s entire care team if needed. This includes supporting them during their speech/occupational/physical therapy appointments or even allowing their care team to provide services at the center to help parents receive services in one place.

Resources and Family Support

Overall, receiving an autism diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but it is important for families to remember that there are resources and support available. By seeking appropriate evaluations and interventions, families can help their child with ASD reach their full potential and thrive.

One helpful resource for families is the Autism Society. They offer a wealth of information on topics such as advocacy, education, and support groups. Additionally, local organizations such as parent support groups or community centers may provide helpful resources or connections to additional support services.

It is also important to remember that the diagnosis of autism can affect the entire family, not just the individual with autism. Many parents or siblings may feel unsure about how to best support their loved one with ASD. Family therapy or counseling can provide a safe space for family members to talk about their feelings and learn strategies for supporting their loved one.

Ultimately, connecting with other families who are going through a similar experience can be invaluable. Joining a support group or attending community events for families affected by autism can help build a sense of community and provide an opportunity for families to share resources and experiences.

By taking advantage of available resources and support, families can feel more empowered and better equipped to support their loved one with ASD. With early intervention and support, individuals with autism can lead fulfilling lives and reach their full potential.

Get Started with ABA Therapy at BlueSprig

Applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy is widely recognized as one of the most effective therapies for children with autism. BlueSprig is a trusted provider of ABA therapy, offering individualized programs for children with autism across the country.

Our experienced and compassionate therapists work with families to develop a personalized treatment plan, focused on increasing socialization, communication, and learning skills while decreasing unwanted behaviors. With over 140 locations nationwide, including five convenient centers in Tennessee situated in Clarksville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, and Smyrna, BlueSprig ensures accessible access to top-tier ABA therapy services.” BlueSprig provides easy access to high-quality ABA therapy.

To learn more about how we can support your child and family, visit our website, and find a BlueSprig location near you. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive support to families affected by autism, and we look forward to helping your child reach their full potential.