A South Nashville neighborhood that has had curbside trash pickup through Metro Public Works for more than a decade, now needs to pay for trash pickup through a private company.
Darcie Robertson has lived in the Rose Monte community since 2006.
“It was a brand new build when I moved in,” Robertson said. “We got carts from Metro Public Works.”
Robertson says Public Works did curbside pickup weekly until last week.
Public Works told News4 the community somehow ended up with the carts in 2006 but their policy says multi-family complexes with more than four attached units are required to have dumpsters.
"When the neighborhood was built in 2006 the city approved plans for this neighborhood to be built without places to put dumpsters,” Rose Monte resident Bailey Lethgo said.
Neighbors say they don’t have the space or money now for dumpsters in their neighborhood.
“I don't know how you don't realize what our development is when you're picking up our trash every week for 13 years,” Robertson said.
The HOA has decided to continue cart service through a private company, Red River Waste Solutions. According to the company’s website it has a contract with the city and county. If residents in Rose Monte want the company’s services they’ll have to pay individually.
"We pay utility service district taxes,” Lethgo said. ”I'm not going to pay the monthly fee I'm just going to take my trash somewhere else."
Robertson says it’s $37 a month to get trash and recycling.
"It feels kind of icky to have to pay,” Robertson said. “Unless our assessor decides to change our tax rate to accommodate this I really do feel like it's not fair."
Robertson says Public Works told her they don’t know how this went unnoticed for so long.
Robertson has been emailing council, Public Works and the Mayor’s office to try and get things back to how they were.
