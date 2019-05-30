NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ballpark safety is at the forefront after a young girl was hit by a foul ball during Wednesday’s game at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. fouled a ball into the stands hitting the young girl.
Almora was visibly shaken on the field, dropping to his knees an hitting his head on the bat.
“Right now, obviously, I want to put a net around the whole stadium, but man, I don’t know. I’m sorry,” Almora said after the game. “God willing I’ll be able to have a relationship with the little girl for the rest of my life, but prayers right now. That’s all I really can control.”
The girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital.
At First Tennessee Park, the Nashville Sounds said a safety net was extended to cover the seating areas behind both dugouts before the 2016 season.
First Tennessee Park was one of the first ball parks in professional baseball to extend the safety netting.
“Fan safety has been and will always be of utmost importance to the Nashville Sounds,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “Based on the proximity of many seats are to the playing field, the reaction time to a foul ball directly behind the dugouts is almost non-existent.”
