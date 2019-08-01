WRITING A SONG CAN BE A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE --
ESPECIALLY IF YOU'VE NEVER DONE IT BEFORE.
AND IT'S MAKING LIFE BETTER FOR SOME SOLDIERS RETURNING FROM WAR.
it's a PROGRAM CALLED 'SONG WRITING WITH SOLDIERS' -- it CAN BE SEEN TONIGHT IN NASHVILLE.
news4's TERRY BULGER SHOWS US what it's all about.
" And in heaven shining down on us is bullet holes in the sky>
Songwriter Mary Gauthier loves the song she sings and wrote with Desert Storm sailor Jamie Trent.
<< Bite 3:31>>
" I think we were going for honest...and vulnerable. ( 3 sec)
( pic here)
" We caught a fish together is how I see it and when you're railing it in the idea is not to yank the hook out of it's mouth."
Write about what you know songwriters say, so he did.
" The 11th of November in Nashville, Tennessee free breakfast at the Waffle House if I show them my ID
Then nervously sent the lyric to Mary
" When I texted it to her she texted back in 25 exclamation points Oh Yeah ( OMG
`11 songwriters perform tonight at the Songwriters with Soliders Event at War Memorial Auditorium...11 vets and the songs they wrote together.
Happy, sad, poignant.
Most important they help.
" Something happened inside me that I can't describe, this burden weight inside me lifted and opened up.
Recovery, creativity and music.
Terry Bulger News 4.
