WHEN THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS SCORE A TOUCHDOWN...
100-THOUSAND FANS SING THE SONG THEY WROTE.
ROCKY TOP AND SO MANY OTHER CLASSIC HITS HAVE COME FROM THE PEN OF THE BRYANTS... A HUSBAND AND WIFE SONGWRITING SMASH... THAT GO BACK TO THE 1950'S.
NOW, IT'S THE FAMILY WORKING TO KEEP THEIR LEGACY ALIVE.
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER HAS MORE.
The Bryant name and legacy has passed to the next Generation, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote songs that went far beyond the football field.
" Wake Up Little Susie..."
The Everley Brothers harmonized to the words and melodies they came up with....Bye Bye Love, and Dream, Dream, Dream captured the hearts of Happy Day teenagers in the 1950's.
We talked to Del Bryant, the family's son.
" You love your Mom and Dad, and it just so happens that my parents did things that everybody loved."
The things they did now on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the music they made the subject of a Concert Thursday night at the downtown Schermerhorn Center.
" The fact that they were lovebirds, and met 75 years ago is a reall pull the night before Valentine's Day."
The family still can't stop singing their songs.
(singing)
" You've got lips and I've got lips, let's use those lips, time's a wasting."
Del grew up around all that talent.
" My Mother was always singing, my father was always intently listening to hear if he heard a kernel that he could embellish."
Something Vols Fans still do.
<< rocky top blares out at game>>
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.