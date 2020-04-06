A recently launched Nashville software company, is offering doctors, a free service to see patients virtually, all you need is a laptop and the doctor comes to you.
Dr. Ashok Mehta, a Mount Juliet internist, is the co-founder of HOPDOC, a software company, giving doctors the ability to see patients virtually. Physicians like Dr. Methta, have seen patient visits, drop substantially during the COVID pandemic.
"We did see a significant drop in patient volume in the office, because people are scared," said Mehta.
Dr. Mehta, is not alone, people are staying away from doctors offices in droves, at a time, when stress levels over COVID symptoms, are on the rise. So here is what HOPDOC is doing to help
"We thought it was the correct time to release it to the provider community for free," said Mehta.
Dr. Anita Dar, practices family medicine in Smyrna, she says patients often suffer from allergies, which can mimic COVID19 symptoms. She can assess a patient in a virtual visit, which can help ease their minds.
"It could be allergies, every year in March and April, if you feel uncomfortable, you can come here, or, I can call something at the pharmacy," said Dar..
This is Dr. Dar's first use of virtual technology, she says it's a game changer.
"I believe this will fundamentally change the practice of medicine, not only during COVID, but moving forward," said Dar.
