NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint on Friday night on Lebanon Pike near Andrew Jackson Parkway.
The checkpoint will be run by Metro Police’s DUI Unit and extra-duty officers. Police urge anyone attending holiday parties or celebration to not drink and drive.
Metro Police said officers throughout the city will be looking for impaired or aggressive drivers. In 2019 there have been 204 crashes involving alcohol in Davidson County with 148 injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.