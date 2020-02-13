Auto burglar wanted in Rutherford Co.

Auto burglar wanted in Rutherford Co.

 Courtesy: Smyrna PD

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Smyrna man is wanted on multiple counts of auto burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.

In total, there are six victims in Smyrna and some additional victims in La Vergne and even Nashville. All victims are women who left their purses out. In some cases, their cars were unlocked and in other cases, their cars were locked.

The crimes happen at either daycares or parks and the suspect has already racked up around $12,000 in charges on stolen credit cards.

Cameron Taylor spoke with the detective on this case and will have more at 10 p.m. on News4 Tonight.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.