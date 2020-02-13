RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Smyrna man is wanted on multiple counts of auto burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.
In total, there are six victims in Smyrna and some additional victims in La Vergne and even Nashville. All victims are women who left their purses out. In some cases, their cars were unlocked and in other cases, their cars were locked.
The crimes happen at either daycares or parks and the suspect has already racked up around $12,000 in charges on stolen credit cards.
Cameron Taylor spoke with the detective on this case and will have more at 10 p.m. on News4 Tonight.
