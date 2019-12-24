The holiday season, malls and big retailers, have been jammed with Christmas shoppers, 2019 holiday sales, have looked bright for them. while Americans love to shop, the question is, are they spreading Christmas cheer to small business owners?
More and more people are going off the beaten path to do their Christmas shopping, small business owners like Sarah Pounders, who owns the Made in TN store AT THE l&l market on Charlotte Pike, have seen business booming this holiday season.
"We've only been open since October, and it's been great, we have a ton of support from the community, and Nashville embraces the small business concept," said Pounders.
People are drawn to the uniqueness of small businesses, a big reason for the uptick in customers.
William Joyce named his store Daphne, after his mother, the store offers small, as well as big ticket items like furniture.
"You don't get overwhelmed by choices as you do in some big stores, more and more and more, it's easier to pick from a handful of things, then thousands," said Joyce.
The National Retail Federation says, eight-three percent of consumers, plan to do some portion of their holiday shopping at a small retailer
