" I would not describe myself as a shy girl no..."
Shy and Slam, do not go hand in hand.
TSU's Sydni Daniels sings and struts her slam poetry.
" Beautiful, Black...."
Every second timed and judged for this Spoken Word National Competition.
" Would you guess that a person like me could say this whole speech in 2 different languages...then (Spanish)...I didn't think so."
Fighting stereotypes with confidence and stage presence.
" You have to be vulnerable, committed, you have to be confident and have conviction.
No Problem for Texas Southern's Durmerrick Ross.
" And lead us not into retaliation, but deliver us from freedom for thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory.
It's all you alone on the stage.
" We're still in a sense competing against each other, just not doing in a face to face way."
In a way it's acting, but here the script is all theirs.
" The person I am off the stage is not the person I am on the stage, because it's a moment to define something different to tell a story that needs to be heard."
