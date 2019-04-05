Join 4Warn Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer and News4 for the Fund the Shelters Challenge April 9-May 9.
Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets of all types have been adopted through “Clear the Shelters” nationwide pet adoption campaign.
The Clear the Shelters campaign also helps to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters.
Clear the Shelters 2019 is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Cat’s Pride.
This program offers the public an opportunity to donate funds to participating animal shelters and rescue organizations.
Shelter/rescues can raise funds to support their day-to-day operations and to offset reduced or waived adoption fees they may offer during Clear the Shelters Day 2019 (Saturday, Aug. 17).
The Fund the Shelters Challenge is open to animal welfare organizations dedicated to keeping pets out of shelters and in loving homes.
This includes shelters and rescue groups participating in Clear the Shelters.
Click to donate or register a pet adoption and rescue organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.