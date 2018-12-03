NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The WSMV Snowbird Scarf Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins Monday, December 3, 2018, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) and ends Friday, December 7, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. CT (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsor: WSMV/Meredith Corporation, 5700 Knob Road, Nashville, TN 37209.
ENTRY: Watch WSMV-TV News 4 Today each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from approximately 6:00-7:00 a.m. CT. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 615-737-4968. The first four (4) calls answered by WSMV after the announcement are winners, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that a caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until four (4) eligible winners are determined.
Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Kentucky and Tennessee who are 18 years of age or older and in the Nashville Nielsen DMA are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WSMV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Four (4) winners each weekday (twenty (20) winners total) will be determined during the Sweepstakes Period as described above. Once eligibility is confirmed, each winner will receive one (1) Snowbird Scarf; approximate retail value: $9.81.
Winners are responsible for picking up prize at WSMV’s address (5700 Knob Road, Nashville, TN 37209) during business hours by 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, December 28, 2018. Winners are not allowed to swap or exchange prizes. One (1) prize per household.
Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and will not be awarded. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize will not be awarded and will be donated to a 501(c)(3) organization at WSMV’s discretion.
By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Tennessee state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Subject to all U. S. federal, TN or KY state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prizes are the sole responsibility of the winner.The winner may receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize value stated herein. For winners’ list, available after Friday, December 28, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WSMV: Snowbird Scarf Winners’ List, 5700 Knob Road, Nashville, TN 37209.