Bethany Reese is a reporter with News 4.
Bethany grew up in Goshen, VA, located in Rockbridge County.
She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Kentucky, where she majored in broadcast journalism and minored in communication.
She got her start in journalism at the NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, where she worked as a morning anchor, reporter, and producer. Before that she interned with ESPNU, Fox News Channel and WLEX 18 News in Lexington, KY.
Getting to truly know and love a community is her favorite part about the job.
When not working, she enjoys working in her church community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.