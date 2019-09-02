Dianne Bennett's house on Elmhurst Avenue is the last single-family home on the block. The rest are three-story condos rented on sites like Air B&B.
Bennett’s neighborhood, located a block off Dickerson Road, is somewhat of a poster child for the issues some Nashville neighborhoods are facing with the explosion of short-term rental properties.
Bennett said she is lonely for real neighbors - not just the dozens of people who stay a night or two.
"You don't know anybody, cause they come and go," she said.
"You go any street now, and they are building these things."
Omid Yamani walked Elmhurst with News 4’s Nancy Amons and pointed out that almost all the license plates are from other states.
"Over on the left we've got New Jersey; I see a Texas plate. There’s one from California,” Yamini said.
The visitor’s license plates, a sign that this neighborhood has turned into an area filled with short-term rental properties owned by investors.
“These are not neighbors. They are neighbors for the weekend," Yamini said.
The trend has Yamini concerned that Nashville is losing entire neighborhoods that had been affordable housing for Nashvillians.
"They built 8 units and there are 8 Air B and B's here now," he said.
Last year, the neighborhood had small single-family homes. One was assessed on the tax roles of Davidson County for $87,000. Those were bulldozed and now what stands in their place are short-term rental condos worth at least half a million dollars.
At 115B Elmhurst, News 4’s Nancy Amons watched as a stream of young men carried coolers, duffle bags and air mattresses to their cars.
One of the guests told Amons that the group of at least 20 had come from Meridian Mississippi for the weekend. They enjoyed a night on Lower Broadway.
The unit is owned by a company associated with Scott Jordan, an equity investor in Utah. Jordan had not returned a call to News 4 by newstime.
Bennett said the guests weren’t noisy, except during a football game, but she wondered why there were so many in one unit.
"Yesterday they got one of those cars that you rent, I counted ten people coming out," she said.
Metro council recently passed legislation that makes it harder for investor- owners to build short-term rental units. But the new rules don't take effect until 2022.
Dianne Bennett has her house up for sale.
