Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – An employee with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The unidentified employee worked with “detainees at the main jail” for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“We ask that you keep the family & friends of the employee in your thoughts and prayers,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Tuesday.

On March 23, the Shelby County Sheriff’s office announced that the employee had tested positive from virus, according to results from Shelby County Health Department.

No personal information was released about the employee, due to privacy laws.

 

