Sonia Morris

Sonia Morris with Tracy Kornet

For three years, something wasn't right for Sonia Morris. She saw the signs, but her California doctors only said she was too young for cancer.

Then she moved to Middle Tennessee, and the first doctor she saw changed her life forever. 

After facing down a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis, see how one woman is working to make a difference now in the lives of others, today on 4 Your Community, on News4 at 4.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.