For three years, something wasn't right for Sonia Morris. She saw the signs, but her California doctors only said she was too young for cancer.
Then she moved to Middle Tennessee, and the first doctor she saw changed her life forever.
After facing down a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis, see how one woman is working to make a difference now in the lives of others, today on 4 Your Community, on News4 at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.