FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The younger sister of Haley Sue Pearson is honoring her memory.

15-year-old Hadley Pearson spoke with News4 on Monday.

Haley Sue Pearson died trying to help a friend involved in a car crash in Hendersonville earlier this month.

On Monday, a visitation and celebration of life was held at Clearview Baptist Church in Franklin.

“I just remember being in church next to her and she would sing so loud and so proud and I would try to match her level of singing,” Hadley Pearson, Haley Sue Pearson’s younger sister said.

Hadley looked up to her older sister, Haley Sue.

During the celebration of life and this past week, she found out how loved Haley Sue was in the community.

"She just brought such a light to this world and you can see it through all the people that you talk to,” Hadley said.

Hendersonville police said the 25 year old showed up after a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near Forest Retreat Road.

When she crossed the street to help her roommate, police said she was hit and killed by a car.

Since that day, support has poured in through phone calls and messages on social media.

"It does make me miss her more, but it also just shows so much love to my family and we need it a lot right now,” Hadley said.

Hadley said a phrase her older sister always said is helping her cope.

"She always told me 'buckle up your bootstraps and keep on walking.' So, I try to keep that in mind and just keep on pushing,” Hadley said.

Lipscomb University told News4 they created a memorial scholarship fund. The scholarship will be awarded to a student in Lipscomb's George Shinn College of Entertainment and the Arts where Haley Sue attended, worked, and loved. She was also a current graduate student.

The university also plans to honor her in January when classes are back in session.