LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES (WSMV) - The U.S. Forest Service is asking visitors to avoid the Land Between the Lakes area after severe storms knocked down trees, damaged cabins, and blew over power lines.
"We have crews working all across Land Between the Lakes that continue to find new hazards and we need the public to avoid the area while we locate and address safety concerns," said Tiny Tilly, U.S. forest Service area manager.
