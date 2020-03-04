The Nashville Bartenders Guild, has a list of at least twenty restaurants, forced to close, because they are badly damaged. The servers and bartenders out of work, have one less thing to worry about, food on the table.
East Nashville and Germantown, have a vibrant restaurant and bar scene, more vibrant, before the tornadoes struck. Now with dozens of places closed, hundreds of find themselves without a job, they are bartenders, servers and chef, who are the mainstay of those businesses
From spring salad, to mac and cheeese and hot chicken, this spread at Adele's restaurant in the Gulch, is only for service industry people, who don't have a job. The restaurant's executive chef, Bron Lindsey, put the spread together.
"Hot food and desserts, so people can get away from everything, sit down, have a hot meal, they don't have power or water, they can come in charge their phones, and eat a nice lunch," said Lindsey.
Three women whose restaurants were closed, took advantage of the offer. Autumn Devine, was surprised at the offering.
"I didn't have any sxpectations when I came in, but i'm blown away by what a huge help this is," said Devine.
Chef Lindsey says Adele's, and a number of other local restaurants and hospitality groups, are banding together to help workers in their time of need. It's not only comforting, but a way to just get away for an hour or two, from the reality of what happened.
