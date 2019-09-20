Relatively low humidity will continue through the weekend with summer-like temperatures.
Tonight will remain mainly clear with a low in the low-mid 60s.
Both Saturday and Sunday, the humidity will remain in check. Lows will be in the 60s. Highs will be in the lowermost 90s, so it'll be perfect for the pool or lake if you'd like to take advantage.
Monday, the first day of fall, a cold front will pass through with a few rain showers. High in the upper 80s.
Behind that front, Tuesday will feature low humidity again with temperatures only peaking in the middle 80s.
Warmer weather's expected to round out next week with highs around 90 once again and no rain.
