NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Convicted church shooter Emanuel Samson will learn how long he will be in prison. His sentencing hearing is set to continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The state is seeking life in prison with no possibility of parole, this after the church said they did not want the state to seek the death penalty.

Samson was convicted Friday on all 43 counts against him for opening fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch back in 2017, killing a woman.

Pastor Joey Spann said it's been a struggle to want the man they once knew spend his life in prison, but he doesn't have an issue with the version of Samson presented in court spending time behind bars.

Church members also realize that this isn't the final chapter.

"When we go home, Melanie is still gone, memories are still there; the memorial garden, that parking spot," said Pastor Spann, "I felt relieved, we saw him cry, it's not a sense of nobody wins but we feel like justice has happened."

News4 will be live in the courtroom all day as the sentencing hearing continues. You can follow updates from Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter and we will be streaming the hearing live here on WSMV.com and on Facebook.