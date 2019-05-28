App Users, click here to watch live stream
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Convicted church shooter Emanuel Samson will learn how long he will be in prison. His sentencing hearing is set to continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
The state is seeking life in prison with no possibility of parole, this after the church said they did not want the state to seek the death penalty.
Samson was convicted Friday on all 43 counts against him for opening fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch back in 2017, killing a woman.
Pastor Joey Spann said it's been a struggle to want the man they once knew spend his life in prison, but he doesn't have an issue with the version of Samson presented in court spending time behind bars.
Church members also realize that this isn't the final chapter.
"When we go home, Melanie is still gone, memories are still there; the memorial garden, that parking spot," said Pastor Spann, "I felt relieved, we saw him cry, it's not a sense of nobody wins but we feel like justice has happened."
News4 will be live in the courtroom all day as the sentencing hearing continues.
MORE COVERAGE: Antioch Church Shooting Trial
Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.
Follow our coverage of his trial in this series:
Two married couples were shot in the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ shooting, both believing in those terrifying moments their spouses were dead.
The trial continues for a second day for the man accused of shooting ten people inside an Antioch church in 2017.
Emanuel Samson, accused of killing one person and injuring several others after opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.
Jurors will resume deliberations at 8:45 a.m. on Friday after around an hour of deliberation on Thursday in the trail of the accused Antioch church shooter.
